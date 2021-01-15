Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Now Covered by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.

LAZR traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,429. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Luminar Technologies stock. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Luminar Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:LAZR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.78% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile

Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.

