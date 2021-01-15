Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Now Covered by Analysts at R. F. Lafferty

R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Luminar Technologies from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a neutral rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Luminar Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.67.
LAZR traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $30.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,431,429. Luminar Technologies has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $47.80.
Luminar Technologies Company Profile
Luminar Technologies, Inc develops and manufactures LiDAR based sensors for vehicles. It offers Iris, a sensor system that increases the visibility of vehicle drivers, as well as allows reacting safely at highway speeds. The company also provides a software that integrates with the sensor and helps the vehicle drivers.
