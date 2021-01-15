LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $222.74

LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $222.74 and traded as high as $256.24. LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) shares last traded at $255.00, with a volume of 6,482 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.32, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of £289.19 million and a P/E ratio of 15.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 256.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 222.74.

About LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) (LON:LSL)

LSL Property Services plc provides residential property services for lenders, buyers and sellers of residential properties, tenants, and landlords in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Estate Agency; Financial Services; and Surveying and Valuation Services. The Estate Agency segment is involved in the sale and letting of residential properties; operation of a network of high street branches; and provision of repossession and asset management services.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSL Property Services plc (LSL.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.