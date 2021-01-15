Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by NBT Bank N A NY

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 73,536 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,189 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 1.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $11,804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triton Wealth Management PLLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.9% during the third quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 1,535 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 3.8% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,697 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 19.6% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Seeyond increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 11,277 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group increased its position in Lowe’s Companies by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 1,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. 76.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE LOW traded up $0.99 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $171.38. 175,278 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,403,064. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.00 and a 12 month high of $180.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $160.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.87.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.01. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 211.33%. The firm had revenue of $22.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 8.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.96%.

LOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $178.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. FIG Partners upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.82.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

