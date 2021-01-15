Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.66 Million Stock Holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its holdings in John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in John Bean Technologies were worth $1,663,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JBT. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $147,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth $208,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Bean Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $249,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in John Bean Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $276,000.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

JBT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of John Bean Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on John Bean Technologies from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet raised John Bean Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. John Bean Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

In other John Bean Technologies news, Director Polly B. Kawalek sold 3,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.11, for a total value of $455,550.27. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,303,369.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.49, for a total transaction of $36,447.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,115 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,088,471.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,733 shares of company stock worth $1,049,324. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JBT opened at $130.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $119.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.40. The firm has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a PE ratio of 34.64 and a beta of 1.58. John Bean Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $56.17 and a twelve month high of $132.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.46.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $419.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.98 million. John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.59% and a return on equity of 24.17%. Equities analysts forecast that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 3.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 11th. John Bean Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

About John Bean Technologies

John Bean Technologies Corporation provides technology solutions to food and beverage industry and equipment and services to air transportation industries. The company operates through JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech segments. It offers poultry processing, mixing/grinding, injecting, marinating, tumbling, portioning, packaging, coating, cooking, frying, freezing, weighing, and X-ray food inspection.

Featured Story: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.