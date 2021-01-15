Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Has $1.50 Million Holdings in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System reduced its position in CoreLogic, Inc. (NYSE:CLGX) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in CoreLogic were worth $1,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLGX. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of CoreLogic by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 171,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,375,000 after acquiring an additional 62,013 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 70.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 53,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 110,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 23,732 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in CoreLogic by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 133,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.82% of the company’s stock.

CLGX stock opened at $74.44 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.38. CoreLogic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.69 and a fifty-two week high of $79.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.

CoreLogic (NYSE:CLGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.14. CoreLogic had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm had revenue of $436.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.54 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that CoreLogic, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on CLGX. Truist cut CoreLogic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upped their price target on CoreLogic from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised CoreLogic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut CoreLogic from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.55.

About CoreLogic

CoreLogic, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property information, insight, analytics, and data-enabled solutions in North America, Western Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Property Intelligence & Risk Management Solutions (PIRM) and Underwriting & Workflow Solutions (UWS).

