Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Stake in Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $1,720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFS. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,456,424 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,022,000 after buying an additional 7,836,633 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 1,969 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 189.3% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,952 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Discover Financial Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 306,245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,278,000 after buying an additional 5,762 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

In other Discover Financial Services news, EVP Robert Andrew Eichfeld sold 1,519 shares of Discover Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.77, for a total transaction of $102,942.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $98.43 on Friday. Discover Financial Services has a 12-month low of $23.25 and a 12-month high of $98.88. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.54. The company has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.82. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Discover Financial Services will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $68.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $54.50 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Discover Financial Services from $74.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $107.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Discover Financial Services from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.35.

About Discover Financial Services

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, operates as a direct banking and payment services company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Direct Banking and Payment Services. The Direct Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; and other consumer products and services, including private student loans, personal loans, home equity loans, and other consumer lending, as well as deposit products, such as certificates of deposit, money market accounts, savings accounts, checking accounts, and individual retirement arrangement certificates of deposit.

See Also: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.