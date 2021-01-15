Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Grows Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 139.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.09, for a total value of $805,248.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 41,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,066,042.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AJG stock opened at $116.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $65.09 and a fifty-two week high of $129.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $109.49.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.53.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

