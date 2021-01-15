Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lessened its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,309 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,375 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Corning were worth $731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 60.5% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 937 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 172.9% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 947 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on GLW shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.00.

Corning stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $17.44 and a 1 year high of $38.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $36.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.31. The company has a market cap of $29.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 190.15, a PEG ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. Corning’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.44 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Corning news, VP Edward A. Schlesinger sold 6,247 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.55, for a total transaction of $209,586.85. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,690,852.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric S. Musser sold 25,357 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.74, for a total transaction of $855,545.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 85,591 shares in the company, valued at $2,887,840.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,550 shares of company stock worth $2,452,425. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

