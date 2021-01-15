Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Reduces Holdings in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA reduced its holdings in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,267 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,435 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $2,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EVBG. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Everbridge by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Everbridge by 235.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Everbridge in the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000.

EVBG stock opened at $143.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.07 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.31 and a 1-year high of $165.79.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $71.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.56 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 18.82% and a negative net margin of 32.43%. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on EVBG shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Everbridge from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Everbridge from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.69.

In related news, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.48, for a total value of $100,755.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 295 shares in the company, valued at $34,361.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Imad Mouline sold 5,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.02, for a total value of $591,536.10. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 36,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,219,507.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,824 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,022 in the last quarter. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

