Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 46.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,389 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFG. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 32,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,960,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.6% during the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 466.0% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF stock opened at $102.82 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $99.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $92.23. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

