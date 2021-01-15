Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Purchases 1,054 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,054 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in General Mills by 124.2% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 64,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,014,000 after buying an additional 36,003 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in General Mills by 37.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,370,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,763,000 after acquiring an additional 925,963 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in General Mills during the second quarter valued at approximately $8,552,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 15.4% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 176,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,832,000 after acquiring an additional 23,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in General Mills by 3.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 879,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,247,000 after acquiring an additional 31,238 shares in the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Mills alerts:

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 9,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $558,128.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 66,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,113,780.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.53, for a total value of $305,116.89. Insiders sold a total of 20,585 shares of company stock worth $1,246,704 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on GIS. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. CSFB raised General Mills to an “outperform” rating and set a $67.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.35.

NYSE:GIS opened at $55.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $34.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.59 and a 52 week high of $66.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $58.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.14.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.64 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 28.60% and a net margin of 13.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.51%.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

See Also: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.