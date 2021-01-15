Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Has $646,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 44.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,948 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $646,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Powell Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 85,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,238,000 after buying an additional 1,754 shares in the last quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. RNC Capital Management LLC now owns 26,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 164,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,988,000 after purchasing an additional 5,972 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 95.4% in the fourth quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 9,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 4,691 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $75.58 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.72 and a fifty-two week high of $75.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

