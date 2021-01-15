Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Decreases Stock Holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA decreased its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,462 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,774,000. Equity Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,556,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 46,444,706 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,668,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,460,256 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $267,973,000 after buying an additional 691,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 3,193,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $114,717,000 after buying an additional 531,981 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $49.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $41.55 and its 200 day moving average is $39.38. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.36 and a fifty-two week high of $54.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 98.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.19. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 18.33% and a net margin of 0.33%. The company had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $207,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 16.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on WBA. Guggenheim upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.22.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

