Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 19,409 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 335.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,194 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,409 shares during the period. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,492,451 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $115,143,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110,348 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.1% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 711,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $54,885,000 after acquiring an additional 533,616 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 550.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 349,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after purchasing an additional 295,468 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 366.8% in the fourth quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 358,681 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,672,000 after purchasing an additional 281,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 286.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 373,709 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,831,000 after purchasing an additional 277,053 shares during the last quarter. 19.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $72.25 to $74.25 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.25 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.54.

NYSE:NEE opened at $82.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $73.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.70 and a 52-week high of $83.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.58, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.16.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 21.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 121,096 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.96, for a total value of $9,077,356.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James L. Robo sold 165,860 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $12,293,543.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 336,188 shares of company stock valued at $24,990,497. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electric power in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, oil, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, natural gas pipelines, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages, and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

