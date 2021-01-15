Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA Buys 165 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,001 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 35,340 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $549.04, for a total transaction of $19,403,073.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 116,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $63,725,974.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total value of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,164 shares of company stock worth $21,990,509. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Mizuho increased their target price on NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price target on NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Cascend Securities increased their price target on NVIDIA from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $625.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.84.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $528.01 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $180.68 and a fifty-two week high of $589.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $529.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $499.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $326.84 billion, a PE ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

