Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,422. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $365.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

