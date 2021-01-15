Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.12 EPS

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

NASDAQ:LOOP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. 190 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 216,422. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.05 and a quick ratio of 12.05. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.51. The company has a market cap of $365.14 million, a PE ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

