Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,422. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $368.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Get Loop Industries alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

See Also: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Loop Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loop Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.