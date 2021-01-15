Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) Issues Earnings Results

Loop Industries (NASDAQ:LOOP) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of Loop Industries stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $8.74. The stock had a trading volume of 2,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,422. The company has a quick ratio of 12.05, a current ratio of 12.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Loop Industries has a one year low of $5.70 and a one year high of $13.96. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.51. The stock has a market cap of $368.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.67 and a beta of 1.19.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Loop Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th.

About Loop Industries

Loop Industries, Inc focuses on depolymerizing waste polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastics and polyester fibers into base building blocks. It polymerized monomers into virgin-quality PET plastic for use in food-grade plastic packaging, such as water and carbonated soft drinks bottles, and containers for food and other consumer products; and polyester fibers comprising carpets, clothing, and other polyester textile to consumer goods companies.

