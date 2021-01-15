Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) Trading Down 15%

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) fell 15% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. 1,195,671 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 25% from the average session volume of 1,597,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$11.03 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.06 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.05.

Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

In related news, Senior Officer Amrit Paul Singh Gill sold 1,750,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.05, for a total value of C$78,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,028,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$271,261.26.

About Lomiko Metals Inc. (LMR.V) (CVE:LMR)

Lomiko Metals Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. It explores for graphite deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in La Loutre graphite property located in southern Quebec. It also engages in the manufacture and sale of power supply products.

