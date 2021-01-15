LockTrip (LOC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $19,140.00

LockTrip (CURRENCY:LOC) traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. LockTrip has a market cap of $8.50 million and approximately $19,140.00 worth of LockTrip was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, LockTrip has traded 12% higher against the U.S. dollar. One LockTrip token can now be purchased for $0.57 or 0.00001467 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001085 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000098 BTC.

Social Send (SEND) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip Token Profile

LockTrip (LOC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It launched on September 26th, 2017. LockTrip’s total supply is 18,585,933 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,952,163 tokens. LockTrip’s official Twitter account is @LockChainCo and its Facebook page is accessible here . LockTrip’s official message board is medium.com/@LockChainCo . The Reddit community for LockTrip is /r/locktrip/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LockTrip’s official website is locktrip.com

LockTrip Token Trading

LockTrip can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LockTrip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LockTrip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LockTrip using one of the exchanges listed above.

