LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, AnalystRatings.net reports. They currently have $65.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $55.00. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for LivePerson’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.07) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.11) EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on LPSN. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a buy rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley increased their price objective on LivePerson from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $61.00.

NASDAQ:LPSN opened at $65.92 on Monday. LivePerson has a one year low of $14.08 and a one year high of $68.55. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.34.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $94.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.67 million. LivePerson had a negative net margin of 35.41% and a negative return on equity of 60.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that LivePerson will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other LivePerson news, Director William Wesemann sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,965,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO John Deneen Collins sold 504 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $26,948.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 416,829 shares of company stock valued at $23,800,295. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in LivePerson during the third quarter valued at $51,990,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in LivePerson in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,928,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LivePerson by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 725,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,706,000 after buying an additional 10,005 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of LivePerson by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 469,883 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after buying an additional 2,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 440,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $22,896,000 after acquiring an additional 14,564 shares during the period. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

