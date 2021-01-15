LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) will post earnings per share of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. LivePerson reported earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 92.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.15). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.09. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.14. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The business had revenue of $94.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.17) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered LivePerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of LivePerson from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on LivePerson from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on LivePerson in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on LivePerson from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. LivePerson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $184,612.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Monica L. Greenberg sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.94, for a total transaction of $929,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 416,829 shares of company stock worth $23,800,295 over the last three months. Insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Provenire Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,108,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in LivePerson by 27.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,893 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 2,525 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $8,099,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in LivePerson in the third quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LPSN traded down $0.42 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 938,757. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.19. LivePerson has a twelve month low of $14.08 and a twelve month high of $68.55. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.44 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

