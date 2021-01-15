Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK) Reaches New 12-Month High at $29.85

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.85 and last traded at $27.75, with a volume of 3046337 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.51.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.18.

In other news, major shareholder Gary Kent Wunderlich, Jr. acquired 4,905,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,050,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Live Oak Acquisition stock. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in Live Oak Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:LOAK) by 15.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 147,870 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,370 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. owned 0.57% of Live Oak Acquisition worth $1,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Live Oak Acquisition (NYSE:LOAK)

Live Oak Acquisition Corp. focuses to engage in a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as Foxhound Merger Partners, Inc Live Oak Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2019 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

