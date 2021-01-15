Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) Receives $59.38 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $59.38.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Macquarie lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

NYSE:LYV traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.57. 1,737,881 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,508. Live Nation Entertainment has a one year low of $21.70 and a one year high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.54 billion, a PE ratio of -10.35 and a beta of 1.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.63, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($2.45) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.32). Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 161.81% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $184.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Live Nation Entertainment’s revenue was down 95.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post -8.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYV. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Pentwater Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,112,000. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.7% during the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 86,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,425 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,085,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.90% of the company’s stock.

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

