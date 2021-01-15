Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG) Shares Down 3.1%

Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG)’s stock price dropped 3.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 4 ($0.05) and last traded at GBX 4.12 ($0.05). Approximately 611,151 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 28% from the average daily volume of 475,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.25 ($0.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.76, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 5.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 8.05.

About Live Company Group Plc (LVCG.L) (LON:LVCG)

Live Company Group Plc operates in live events and entertainment industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, South America, Asia, and the Middle East. It operates in two segments, Tours, Events, Shows, Licences and Content Rental Fees; and Product and Content Sales. The company provides content for BRICKLIVE shows and events.

