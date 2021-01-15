Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at National Bank Financial

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) had its target price raised by National Bank Financial from $12.50 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, AR Network reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

LAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Roth Capital lowered Lithium Americas from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $13.50 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Lithium Americas in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $13.25 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Lithium Americas from $11.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $13.33.

Shares of LAC opened at $21.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.63. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.94 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a current ratio of 15.34, a quick ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Lithium Americas has a twelve month low of $1.92 and a twelve month high of $22.49.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Lithium Americas by 172.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lithium Americas by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 34,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 13,257 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lithium Americas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after acquiring an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 81.8% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Humboldt County in northern Nevada.

