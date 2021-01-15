Litecoin (LTC) Market Cap Achieves $8.91 Billion

Litecoin (CURRENCY:LTC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 15th. One Litecoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $134.45 or 0.00383422 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Litecoin has traded down 23.8% against the dollar. Litecoin has a total market capitalization of $8.91 billion and $7.69 billion worth of Litecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003794 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000188 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00003230 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000253 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0783 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000233 BTC.

About Litecoin

Litecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 13th, 2011. Litecoin’s total supply is 66,285,116 coins. Litecoin’s official message board is litecointalk.io . Litecoin’s official website is litecoin.org . Litecoin’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Litecoin is /r/litecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin LTC – provides faster transaction confirmations (2.5 minutes on average) and uses a memory-hard, scrypt-based mining proof-of-work algorithm to target the regular computers and GPUs most people already have – which are its main differentials to Bitcoin. The Litecoin network is scheduled to produce 84 million currency units with a halving in reward every four years just like bitcoin. The coin was created by a Google employee, Charles Lee. Litecoin is in second spot to Bitcoin and has spawned numerous clones – however it has a solid base of support and dedicated development team. The Litecoin project is currently maintained by a core group of 6 software developers, led by Charles Lee, with a large community that is growing in support. In May 2017, Litecoin became the first of the Top 5 (By Market Cap) cryptocurrencies to implement the SegWit scaling solution. Later in May of the same year, the first Lightning Network transaction was completed through litecoin, transferring 0.00000001 LTC from Zurich to San Francisco in under one second. “

Litecoin Coin Trading

Investors seeking to trade Litecoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using Changelly, Gemini or GDAX.

