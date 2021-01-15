Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) Shares Sold by Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $1,677,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smithfield Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 190.9% in the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 320 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in Lincoln Electric during the third quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

In other Lincoln Electric news, SVP Thomas A. Flohn sold 5,170 shares of Lincoln Electric stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $610,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael J. Whitehead sold 5,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.37, for a total value of $553,192.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,047,377.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,862 shares of company stock valued at $2,919,674 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:LECO traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $118.00. The company had a trading volume of 5,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,238. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.29 and a 12-month high of $123.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.94.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.31. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 34.42% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $668.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Lincoln Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is a boost from Lincoln Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.40%.

Several analysts have recently commented on LECO shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lincoln Electric from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $136.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Longbow Research raised shares of Lincoln Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.00.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. The company offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

See Also: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.