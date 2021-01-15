Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Limbach Holdings, Inc. provides building systems. The Company engineers, constructs and services the mechanical, plumbing, air conditioning, heating, building automation, electrical and control systems. Limbach Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. “

Get Limbach alerts:

Shares of LMB stock opened at $14.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.70 and its 200-day moving average is $8.42. Limbach has a 1 year low of $2.37 and a 1 year high of $14.60.

Limbach (NASDAQ:LMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $163.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.00 million. Limbach had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 12.58%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Limbach will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Limbach stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Limbach Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMB) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,677 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 0.30% of Limbach as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

About Limbach

Limbach Holdings, Inc provides commercial specialty contract services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Construction and Service. The company provides services in the areas of heating, ventilation, air-conditioning (HVAC), plumbing, electrical, and building controls through the design and construction of new and renovated buildings; maintenance services; and equipment upgrades.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limbach (LMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limbach Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limbach and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.