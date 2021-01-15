Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Stock Price Up 9%

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) shares rose 9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $13.58 and last traded at $13.26. Approximately 671,611 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average daily volume of 705,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.17.

LBRT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.50 price target (up previously from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Liberty Oilfield Services has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.38.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.31. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. Analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,530,429.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total transaction of $445,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,417,977 shares in the company, valued at $14,704,421.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services during the second quarter worth $110,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile (NYSE:LBRT)

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.