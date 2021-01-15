Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Cut to Underperform at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research lowered shares of Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on LBRT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $7.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and set a $12.50 price objective (up from $10.50) on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.38.

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $13.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Liberty Oilfield Services has a 12-month low of $2.17 and a 12-month high of $13.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.17 and a beta of 3.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.94 and its 200 day moving average is $8.26.

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.03. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a negative return on equity of 11.01%. The business had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.92 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Liberty Oilfield Services will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Liberty Oilfield Services news, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $445,910.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,417,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,704,421.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total value of $109,600.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,417,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,530,429.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LBRT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth $41,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $66,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the third quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Liberty Oilfield Services in the second quarter worth $110,000.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company offers its services primarily in the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale, the Denver-Julesburg Basin, the Williston Basin, and the Powder River Basin.

