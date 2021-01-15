Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) Price Target Cut to C$2.80 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$2.90 to C$2.80 in a research note released on Monday morning, AR Network reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Pi Financial set a C$2.80 target price on Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of TSE:LGD opened at C$1.60 on Monday. Liberty Gold Corp. has a 12-month low of C$0.53 and a 12-month high of C$2.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$395.37 million and a PE ratio of 61.54.

Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) (TSE:LGD) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Liberty Gold Corp. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) news, Senior Officer Joanna Bailey sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO) stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.93, for a total transaction of C$38,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 172,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$332,056.50.

About Liberty Gold Corp. (LGD.TO)

Liberty Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the United States and Turkey. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It principally holds 100% interests in the Goldstrike project covering an area of 7,630 hectares located in Washington County, southwest Utah; and the Black Pine project comprising 400 federal lode claims covering 3,713 hectares located in southeastern Idaho.

