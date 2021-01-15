Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Shares of Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) (CVE:LBC) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.11. Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 1,619,500 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market cap of C$17.07 million and a PE ratio of -2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.12.

Libero Copper & Gold Co. (LBC.V) Company Profile (CVE:LBC)

Libero Copper & Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Colombia. The company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Tomichi porphyry copper-molybdenum deposit consisting of 49 unpatented lode mining claims with a total area of 409 hectares located in the Tomichi Mining District, Gunnison County, Southwestern Colorado; and an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Big Red porphyry copper-gold property comprising 20 contiguous claims totaling 26,000 hectares in northwestern British Columbia.

