Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $26.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.59% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Lenovo Group Limited is a personal technology company. The Company is dedicated to building PCs and mobile internet devices. Lenovo’s business is built on product innovation, a highly-efficient global supply chain and strong strategic execution. Formed by Lenovo Group’s acquisition of the former IBM Personal Computing Division, the company develops, manufactures and markets reliable, high-quality, secure and easy-to-use technology products and services. Its product lines include legendary Think-branded commercial PCs and Idea-branded consumer PCs, as well as servers, workstations, and a family of mobile internet devices, including tablets and smart phones. Lenovo has major research centers in Yamato, Japan; Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen, China; and Raleigh, North Carolina. Lenovo Group Limited is based in Quarry Bay, Hong Kong. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Lenovo Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

LNVGY stock opened at $22.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.06, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.99. Lenovo Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $22.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.90 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

