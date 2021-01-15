Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lenovo Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $26.00.

OTCMKTS LNVGY opened at $22.69 on Monday. Lenovo Group has a one year low of $8.92 and a one year high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.26.

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $14.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.90 billion. Lenovo Group had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 19.35%. Equities analysts forecast that Lenovo Group will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group Limited, an investment holding company, develops, manufactures, and markets technology products and services. It offers commercial and consumer personal computers, as well as servers and workstations; and a family of mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones. The company also provides laptops, desktops, phones, accessories, monitors, ultrabooks, data center solutions, systems, software, server and storage products, networking products, and replacement parts.

