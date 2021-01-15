Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Legal & General Group (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LEGAL & GENERAL is a leading UK risk, savings and investment group. Legal & General today provides life assurance and other financial protection products, annuities and long-term savings products including ISA’s and pensions. With over £250 billion in funds under management, it is also the largest investor for UK pension funds. Legal & General has over 5.5 million UK customers. Their products are sold through over thirty bank and building society relationships, through Independent Financial Advisers and also directly to customers. Legal & General Assurance Society Limited, their principal operating company, is one of Europe’s top rated life companies for financial strength, with an AA+ rating from Standard & Poor’s and Aa1 from Moody’s. “

LGGNY has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. HSBC raised Legal & General Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Legal & General Group in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Legal & General Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS LGGNY opened at $19.15 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.83 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82 and a beta of 1.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.77. Legal & General Group has a fifty-two week low of $7.94 and a fifty-two week high of $20.99.

Legal & General Group Company Profile

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services worldwide. It operates in Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI) segments. The LGR segment offers annuity contracts with guaranteed income for a specified time; longevity insurance products for company pension schemes; lifetime mortgages; and lifetime care plans.

