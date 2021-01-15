Legacy Advisors LLC Sells 2,311 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Legacy Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,468 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,311 shares during the quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 23,152 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,342 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Community Bank of Raymore grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 351,000 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,685,000 after buying an additional 105,000 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,406 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 8,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 227.0% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 3,270 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 2,270 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Ford Motor from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Benchmark increased their price target on Ford Motor from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on Ford Motor from $6.70 to $9.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

Shares of F traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 99,799,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,702,188. Ford Motor has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $10.20. The stock has a market cap of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -254.25, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.70 billion. Ford Motor had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 0.12%. Research analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

