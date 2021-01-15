Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $215,000 Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 190 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 117.6% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 37 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shopify stock traded down $8.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1,170.47. The company had a trading volume of 860,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,132,556. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $305.30 and a 12-month high of $1,285.19. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,127.74 and its 200-day moving average is $1,029.92. The company has a market capitalization of $142.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,917.33, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. Shopify had a positive return on equity of 0.32% and a negative net margin of 3.25%. The business had revenue of $767.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shopify from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $1,319.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Shopify from $970.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Shopify from $1,200.00 to $1,250.00 in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wedbush upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $998.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Cleveland Research assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,206.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,066.43.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

