Legacy Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Legacy Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 179.7% during the third quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,139,000 after acquiring an additional 14,212 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,289,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $472,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 4,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. 35.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA DIA traded down $1.93 on Friday, reaching $308.12. 3,999,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,729,331. The company has a 50 day moving average of $304.33 and a 200 day moving average of $292.55. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a fifty-two week low of $182.10 and a fifty-two week high of $312.27.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

