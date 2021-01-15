LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) Given a €147.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) (FRA:LEG) has been assigned a €147.00 ($172.94) price target by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 20.51% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on LEG. Baader Bank set a €118.00 ($138.82) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €145.00 ($170.59) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €140.00 ($164.71) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €135.90 ($159.88) target price on LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €131.68 ($154.92).

Shares of LEG Immobilien AG (LEG.F) stock opened at €121.98 ($143.51) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €121.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €121.04. LEG Immobilien AG has a 1-year low of €75.17 ($88.44) and a 1-year high of €98.50 ($115.88).

LEG Immobilien AG operates as an integrated property company in Germany. It rents apartments, commercial units, and garages and parking spaces; and purchases and sells property portfolios. The company also offers property management and location development services; and housing industry services, as well as IT services for third parties.

