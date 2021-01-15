Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Bowling Portfolio Management LLC

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC cut its position in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,086 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 788 shares during the quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $2,081,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEA. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lear during the 2nd quarter worth $260,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Lear by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,053,187 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $550,899,000 after acquiring an additional 628,787 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Lear by 12.4% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $880,000 after acquiring an additional 889 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 241.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Lear in the second quarter worth about $679,000. Institutional investors own 92.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lear stock traded down $5.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $159.61. 21,819 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 389,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $158.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.62. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $63.20 and a 1-year high of $170.68.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.22 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.71 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 0.50%. Lear’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.15%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Lear in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Lear from $125.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Benchmark upped their price target on Lear from $130.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Lear from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $141.29.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, South America, and internationally. Its Seating segment offers leather and fabric products, seat covers, recliner mechanisms, seat tracks and foams, seat structures and mechanisms, and headrests for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, and sport utility vehicles.

