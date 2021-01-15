Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) Trading Up 15%

Leaf Group Ltd. (NYSE:LEAF) shares were up 15% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.23 and last traded at $5.07. Approximately 737,070 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average daily volume of 534,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.41.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Leaf Group in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.54 and its 200-day moving average is $5.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.90.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 25.95%. The business had revenue of $63.26 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Leaf Group by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 56,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 13,243 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Leaf Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

