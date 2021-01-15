Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $659.16

Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) (LON:LWDB)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $659.16 and traded as high as $683.00. Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L) shares last traded at $675.00, with a volume of 128,199 shares trading hands.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 659.16 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 564.75. The company has a market cap of £793.51 million and a PE ratio of 6.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a yield of 0.97%. Law Debenture Co. (LWDB.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.66%.

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

