Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 193 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Larson Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 36.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 339 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.5% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 808,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 63,112 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,651,000 after acquiring an additional 19,775 shares during the last quarter. McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 472,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,667,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 416,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 35.4% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 368,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,437,000 after acquiring an additional 96,284 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $127.39 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $67.25 and a 52 week high of $130.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $116.98.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

See Also: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.