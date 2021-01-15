Larson Financial Group LLC Reduces Position in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Larson Financial Group LLC decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 17.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of C. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in Citigroup by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 106,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new position in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,790,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Citigroup by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 8,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after acquiring an additional 4,659 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Citigroup by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,830 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. DZ Bank lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on Citigroup from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.07.

Shares of C stock opened at $69.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.00 and a 52 week high of $82.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.95. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $60.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.36.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.39. Citigroup had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 6.57%. The company had revenue of $17.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Citigroup Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

