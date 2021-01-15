Larson Financial Group LLC Has $81,000 Stock Holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) by 50.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 546 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 402.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,283,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,726,000 after purchasing an additional 13,043,301 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,068,512,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 104.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,422,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $835,895,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,190 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,759,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 344.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,598,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239,450 shares in the last quarter. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Howard C. Draft sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.65, for a total transaction of $2,633,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 122,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,072,358.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jon Callaghan sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $2,473,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 612,197 shares of company stock valued at $73,078,956 over the last ninety days.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PTON shares. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $144.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.69.

PTON stock opened at $165.25 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $137.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $101.13. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $171.09. The firm has a market cap of $48.34 billion and a PE ratio of -116.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 4.54% and a negative net margin of 3.93%. The business had revenue of $757.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.29) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 232.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Peloton Interactive

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Featured Story: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PTON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON).

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.