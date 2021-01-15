Larson Financial Group LLC Has $29,000 Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,587,958 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $446,228,000 after buying an additional 5,142,130 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 137.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,575,441 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $117,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,948 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,973,883 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,805,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142,080 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 1,093.4% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 944,000 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $31,001,000 after purchasing an additional 864,900 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,608,196 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $52,813,000 after purchasing an additional 608,682 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.28.

NYSE:COP opened at $47.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $37.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. ConocoPhillips has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $65.61. The firm has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.36, a P/E/G ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.01). ConocoPhillips had a negative net margin of 5.66% and a negative return on equity of 0.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

