Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Larson Financial Group LLC lowered its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 15.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 62 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 5,748,397 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,261,716,000 after buying an additional 34,270 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,539,426 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $996,359,000 after purchasing an additional 80,602 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,639,959 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $579,445,000 after purchasing an additional 90,761 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 80.5% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,402,059 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $307,738,000 after purchasing an additional 625,506 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,385,706 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $304,149,000 after purchasing an additional 15,278 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 7,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.59, for a total value of $1,590,407.43. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,442.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 4,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.75, for a total transaction of $895,146.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 33,456 shares of company stock worth $7,214,101 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on MCD. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $266.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $231.26.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $208.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $155.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.83, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $124.23 and a 52 week high of $231.91. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $212.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $211.04.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The fast-food giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.37 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 38,695 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

