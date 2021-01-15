Larson Financial Group LLC Decreases Position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Larson Financial Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 29.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 734 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 309 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. tru Independence LLC lifted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 79.7% during the second quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 1,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 90.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 46.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 653,729 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $27,445,000 after acquiring an additional 206,795 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 6.8% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,931,115 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $81,146,000 after acquiring an additional 123,336 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 155.3% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 117,734 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 71,610 shares during the period. 72.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Mizuho raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of ConocoPhillips from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $56.00 in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.28.

Shares of COP stock opened at $47.87 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $20.84 and a 52-week high of $65.61. The stock has a market cap of $51.35 billion, a PE ratio of -42.36, a PEG ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.89.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The energy producer reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe and North Africa; Asia Pacific and Middle East; Other International; and Corporate & Other.

