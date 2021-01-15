Larson Financial Group LLC Acquires 327 Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX)

Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VSGX) by 21.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 374.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 264,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,744,000 after purchasing an additional 209,045 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 92.1% in the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 10,031 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust lifted its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 3.2% in the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 190,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,832,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,376,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,622,000 after acquiring an additional 588,535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $332,000.

Shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock opened at $61.58 on Friday. Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF has a 1 year low of $36.01 and a 1 year high of $61.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.82.

