Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) Shares Gap Down to $0.74

Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.74, but opened at $0.69. Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 500 shares.

The company has a market cap of C$27.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.75.

About Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) (CVE:LRA)

Lara Exploration Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in South America. The company explores for copper, gold, tin, nickel, iron, phosphate, vanadium, titanium, and coal deposits. Its property portfolio comprises 8 projects in Brazil; 6 projects in Peru; and a phosphate development project in Chile.

Featured Story: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lara Exploration Ltd. (LRA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.